Hanford Dixon Makes His Pick For Next Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are working through a ton of interviews to figure out who the franchise’s next head coach is going to be, most recently welcoming former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to the facility before moving on to many more highly-qualified candidates. A wide net has been cast as the Browns aim to get this hire right now that Kevin Stefanski is gone and has left big shoes to fill.

With so many openings around the league, there are quite a few big names circling the rumor mill. A couple of those names are former coaches that the Browns are all too familiar with, and team legend Hanford Dixon would love to see them make the unlikely big splash and bring in one of those big names.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon discussed the coaching search with his co-hosts. He made a suggestion that the Browns should go after former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

“My pick would be John Harbaugh. I think John Harbaugh has ties in Ohio. I think that would be a way for him to really stick it to the Baltimore Ravens.”

"This would be a great way for Harbaugh to really stick it to the Baltimore Ravens." #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 is ready to recruit John Harbaugh to Cleveland for REDEMPTION. Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/Gtty0gAAhi — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) January 14, 2026

Harbaugh was born in Toledo, Ohio before eventually going to high school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, so Dixon is correct in pointing out the Ohio ties. Whether that will be enough to lure Harbaugh to the Browns is another question.

Early reports indicate that Harbaugh won’t be interviewing with everybody, though he has already spoken to just about every team currently in the market for a new head coach. He has already conducted an interview with the Atlanta Falcons and reportedly spent a weekend grinding tape on Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward, so the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans could be the other two teams firmly in the mix for Harbaugh’s services.

The reality is that the Browns have an uncertain quarterback situation and no cap space, making them an undesirable landing spot when compared to some of the other availabilities. They may not get their pick of the litter, and while it would be fun to land Harbaugh and stick it to the Ravens, there’s no reason for Browns fans to get their hopes up on this one.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Intriguing HC Suggestion For Browns