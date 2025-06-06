Hanford Dixon Predicts How Browns’ QB Situation Will Play Out

Four signal callers are battling for the starting position on the depth chart, with the Cleveland Browns seeming to be taking a let-the-best-man-win approach through OTAs and training camp.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel each bring different strengths to the table.

The Browns plan to let performance dictate the pecking order rather than predetermined expectations.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently offered his prediction on how the competition will shake out during a podcast appearance.

“I think the whole thing is going to play out in the beginning. Obviously, Flacco, I think is going to be number one. Then I think number two is going to be Pickett, and then I don’t know where we’re going to go with that three and four. Obviously, it’s between Shedeur and Gabriel,” Dixon said.

Flacco’s strong 2023 finish positions him as the early favorite for the starting role. His veteran leadership and proven ability to manage games give him a clear advantage heading into camp.

The former Super Bowl MVP showed he still has plenty left in the tank when given the opportunity.

Pickett arrives via trade with something to prove. The former Eagles quarterback possesses the arm talent and mobility to push for the top spot if he can demonstrate improved decision-making.

The rookie duo of Sanders and Gabriel represents the future potential of the franchise.

Both players showed impressive college production but face the typical learning curve that comes with adjusting to the professional level.

Cleveland’s offensive line improvements could benefit whoever emerges from this competition.

The team ranked 28th in passing yards per game last season, partly due to protection issues that a revamped front five should address.

