Hanford Dixon Raves About Promising Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns exited the 2025 NFL Draft with one of the most intriguing rookie classes in the league, highlighted by No. 5 pick Mason Graham, who the franchise hopes can be the anchor of the defense for the next decade.

Graham isn’t the only Browns rookie that has people excited, and franchise legend Hanford Dixon is among that group who is particularly excited about another high-profile first-year Brown.

In a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, Dixon expressed how he can’t wait to see the same quarterback everyone else is dying to see.

“I want to see Shedeur. I want to see what he’s going to do. I want to see him take over that quarterback room. I want to see him prove a lot of the players, a lot of the people wrong that he should’ve been drafted higher. I think he’s going to play a lot better than what his draft number’s saying,” Dixon said.

Who in this year's #Browns draft class are you most EXCITED to see? @HanfordDixon29 shares who he is eager to see excel. #DawgPound "I want to see what Sheduer is going to do and I want to see him take over that Quarterback room." pic.twitter.com/bk2bOJVdej — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 10, 2025

This is a common take for a player who was once in the conversation to be the first overall pick, but slid all the way to No. 144 in the fifth round.

Shedeur is part of a quarterback room where he’ll have every opportunity to compete for the starting role, though it will be an uphill battle.

It’s still hard for fans and the media to grasp the fact that Sanders fell from a projected top-10 pick all the way to the fifth round, which guarantees him nothing.

Lost in all of this is the fact that he wasn’t even the first quarterback taken by the Browns, as Dillon Gabriel will also be competing alongside him for playing time after being taken in the third round.

It’s far too early to tell who will grab hold of this QB room, but at least the team has options now and doesn’t have to endure another year of Deshaun Watson.

