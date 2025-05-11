Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Why He’s So Popular

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the talk of the 2025 NFL Draft, which has never happened for a fifth-round pick before, but when every mock that came out during the pre-draft process had him projected to go in the top ten, the slide down the board created a stunning narrative that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

Even since draft day, the headlines haven’t stopped, and they won’t anytime soon, as Sanders himself recently got honest about what it is that makes him so popular with fans and the media.

During a media session at rookie minicamp this week, a reporter asked Sanders for his take on why he is so popular, and when he asked the reporter what they think and was given a response that he’s “likable,” he smiled and agreed.

Reporter: “Why do you think you’re immensely popular?” Shedeur Sanders: “Why do you think?” Reporter: “Cause you’re likable.” Shedeur: “Well, yeah 😁 I guess that’s what it is…” pic.twitter.com/2tPYUZ1BVc — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) May 10, 2025

He certainly came across as quite likable during rookie minicamp, and while his last name plays a huge role in his popularity, he is out to prove that he is so much more than just Deion Sanders’ son.

Popularity wasn’t enough to secure his place as a first-round pick, and it’s possible his popularity actually had the opposite effect and steered some teams completely away from him to avoid the potential media circus.

As a fifth-round pick and one of four potential starting quarterbacks on the roster, it’s no longer about popularity.

It’s about proving that he is as good as he and his camp say he is and proving everyone wrong who doesn’t believe he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

