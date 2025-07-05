Browns Nation

Saturday, July 5, 2025
Hanford Dixon Reacts To Surprising Browns Roster Move

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns surprisingly released veteran defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo before training camp even begins.

The move caught many around the NFL off guard, considering Okoronkwo had carved out a solid role in coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive system over the past two seasons.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon certainly felt the impact of the decision.

“I was really surprised. A lot of people would say that’s pretty much all about money, all about how much he was going to make this year,” Dixon said. “I thought they really depended on Ogbo. I thought he was going to be a major, major part of that defense.”

The financial aspects cannot be ignored. Okoronkwo was entering the final year of a three-year, $19 million contract he signed in 2023.

His release frees up $3.3 million in salary cap space this year, with another $5.4 million saved in 2026.

The 30-year-old recorded 7.5 sacks and 54 combined tackles in 30 games for the Browns.

While not a full-time starter, his steady presence became increasingly valuable, particularly after Za’Darius Smith was traded during last season.

The Browns’ strategy appears focused on youth development. They signed Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and expect Alex Wright to return healthy.

Isaiah McGuire showed promise late last season, adding depth to the rotation.

Cleveland did not add a defensive end in the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting confidence in their current group.

With Myles Garrett anchoring the unit, the Browns seem committed to building around younger talent rather than maintaining expensive veterans.

The move signals a shift toward long-term potential over immediate production.

Browns Nation