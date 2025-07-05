Insider Reveals Kenny Pickett’s ‘Superpower’ In QB Competition

Though veteran Joe Flacco holds the early advantage, and rookie Shedeur Sanders generates fan excitement, Kenny Pickett has positioned himself as a legitimate contender to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

His mobility has emerged as his defining asset in the competition, with one insider saying that this particular trait could unlock new dimensions this season.

“That will be Pickett’s superpower in the competition: the mobility that will enable the Browns to be creative and unpredictable in the return to Kevin Stefanski’s offense. With him at the helm, the Browns will not only use his legs to their advantage, but will also run the ball a lot and rely heavily on play-action. Pickett, who went 14-10 in his 24 starts in Pittsburgh, also excels at distributing the ball and letting his receivers create after the catch,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

The Browns acquired Pickett in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move brought in a different dynamic, particularly when compared to the more traditional pocket presence of Flacco.

At 27 years old, Pickett offers an athletic profile that aligns with Stefanski’s preference for play-action concepts and creative offensive schemes.

The coaching staff is tailoring specific packages to maximize his mobility, with plans to incorporate more quarterback keepers and RPO concepts when training camp begins.

This offseason, Pickett and 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel received additional work with advanced offensive concepts, providing early indicators of their adaptability within the system.

The emphasis on Pickett’s mobility suggests Cleveland sees genuine potential for him to challenge for meaningful playing time and the starting job.

The competition remains fluid, but Pickett’s unique skill set positions him as a serious factor in the Browns’ quarterback plans.

