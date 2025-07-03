Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, July 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Sends Strong Message To Browns’ Locker Room

Hanford Dixon Sends Strong Message To Browns’ Locker Room

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Hanford Dixon Sends Strong Message To Browns’ Locker Room
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

After a forgettable 2024 season, expectations for the Cleveland Browns remain tempered.

However, within the organization, a different vibe is taking shape, one built on belief rather than outside noise.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently delivered a powerful message, urging the team to adopt a “champion” mindset.

“I was talking to [Kevin] Stefanski, and he said, ‘We’re just gonna ride under the radar,’ and I agree with him. But we gotta come out and we have to play, man. We gotta play like a champion. We gotta think like a champion. We have to believe that we can win. Because if you believe it, it can happen,” Dixon said.

Among the newcomers generating optimism is running back Quinshon Judkins, a national champion from Ohio State who is part of a rookie class that’s already making waves.

He’s joined by Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham, each expected to start right away on defense, injecting fresh intensity into a unit led by All-Pro Myles Garrett.

The Browns’ offseason marks a clear cultural shift. Big-money splashes and bold declarations are gone, replaced by hard-nosed draft picks, quiet leadership and a back-to-basics approach.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are focusing on internal growth and team accountability, aiming to reignite the magic that carried them to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023.

The challenges ahead are real, especially with a tough schedule and an unsettled quarterback situation.

But belief runs deep, and if the players lean into that mindset, games they’re not supposed to win could become turning points.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals 'Lingering Question' For Browns Ahead Of Training Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation