Hanford Dixon Sends Strong Message To Browns’ Locker Room

After a forgettable 2024 season, expectations for the Cleveland Browns remain tempered.

However, within the organization, a different vibe is taking shape, one built on belief rather than outside noise.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently delivered a powerful message, urging the team to adopt a “champion” mindset.

“I was talking to [Kevin] Stefanski, and he said, ‘We’re just gonna ride under the radar,’ and I agree with him. But we gotta come out and we have to play, man. We gotta play like a champion. We gotta think like a champion. We have to believe that we can win. Because if you believe it, it can happen,” Dixon said.

The #Browns need the BELIEF to be there this season. #DawgPound "If you believe it, it can happen." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/HpZ4jH11gF — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 30, 2025

Among the newcomers generating optimism is running back Quinshon Judkins, a national champion from Ohio State who is part of a rookie class that’s already making waves.

He’s joined by Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham, each expected to start right away on defense, injecting fresh intensity into a unit led by All-Pro Myles Garrett.

The Browns’ offseason marks a clear cultural shift. Big-money splashes and bold declarations are gone, replaced by hard-nosed draft picks, quiet leadership and a back-to-basics approach.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are focusing on internal growth and team accountability, aiming to reignite the magic that carried them to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023.

The challenges ahead are real, especially with a tough schedule and an unsettled quarterback situation.

But belief runs deep, and if the players lean into that mindset, games they’re not supposed to win could become turning points.

