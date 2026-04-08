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Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Hanford Dixon Urges Browns To Make Blockbuster Trade With Cowboys

Andrew Elmquist
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Hanford Dixon Urges Browns To Make Blockbuster Trade With Cowboys
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2026 NFL season. They’ve made some moves thus far to improve the roster that have fans excited, but there’s still more to be done if they want to be competitive moving forward.

Their defense was solid in 2025, but with an offense that left a lot to be desired, the Browns could still use several pieces to get this team back on the right track. Many believe the Browns are going to help with that problem in the upcoming draft, using at least one of their first-round picks on a wide receiver.

While several interesting prospects in the upcoming class could provide some instant value in 2026, the Browns could go a different direction. Analyst and former Browns player Hanford Dixon recently indicated on the Top Dawgs Show that the Browns should pursue George Pickens, who is said to be disgruntled with the Dallas Cowboys after just being franchise-tagged.

“You got a wide receiver right there, that some think you care about, but you don’t care about him. You just franchised him, Pickens. We will take him,” Dixon said.

The Cowboys had an opportunity to sign him to a long-term extension, but at least for the time being, the amount of time that he’ll be in Dallas remains to be seen. Pickens was a great addition to their offense last year alongside CeeDee Lamb, and Cowboys fans are hoping he’ll be a part of this team’s makeup for years to come.

But, Pickens is a hot commodity given his performance in the 2025 campaign, and teams around the league, including the Browns, could be banging on Dallas’ door to get an opportunity to acquire him. The Browns are hoping to find a wideout who can draw some coverage away from Jerry Jeudy, and Pickens would certainly be that type of player, no matter who the Browns roll with at quarterback.

This offense is looking for signs of life and infusions of talent, and they might not be able to get there, at least in Year 1, with a brand-new crop of rookies. Veterans could solve the puzzle a lot more quickly, which is why Pickens makes a lot of sense for them, should the Cowboys be willing to part with a young asset on that side of the ball.

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Andrew Elmquist
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Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

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