Former QB Reveals What Stands Out About Todd Monken

Now that he’s head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Todd Monken will be tasked with the difficult job of pushing all of his players to their maximum potential. He has to make the most out of the roster that he has.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, former Browns QB Brady Quinn talked about his respect for former head coach Kevin Stefanski but then spoke of how Monken could be the sort of leader who will put his “players in a position to succeed and not ask them to do things that are outside of what they do really well.”

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Kevin Stefanski. He tends to be stubborn in his ways of how he wants to do things. With Todd Monken, I like how he can be more flexible and adapts more to his personnel. To me, that’s always a sign of a great play caller. If you’re putting your players in a position to succeed and not asking them to do things that are outside of what they do really well. He’s not afraid to take shots,” Quinn said.

The Browns have made some improvements during the offseason, but there is no doubt that they’d bring in even more players if the salary cap weren’t an issue. Many people believe that Monken isn’t walking into a dream scenario.

Still, he can find success with this team if he is able to use the players that he currently has and find ways to help them succeed in new ways. It’s not about making them do things that aren’t in their natural skill sets; it’s about helping them dig deeper and do better with the talents they already have.

When he was hired by Cleveland, Monken wasn’t given the perfect roster, but he was well aware of that. Some of his public comments have touched upon his desire to lean on his players and carve new paths for them.

This is ideal for a team filled with younger players. There are many up-and-coming young players in Cleveland, several of whom had stellar rookie seasons. There is talent on the team, and Monken’s job is to figure out how to use it best.

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