Jim Schwartz Has High Praise For Browns Rookie

While the Cleveland Browns are 0-2 with a pair of brutal matchups against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions up next on the schedule, there have been some bright spots over the first two weeks that should get fans excited about the future.

A few of those bright spots have been on defense, as Cleveland has given up the fewest yards in the NFL, which wouldn’t be possible without the performance of one rookie who has earned the praise of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that Schwartz has been pleased with No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham, who has done a great job against the run, though he can still improve at rushing the quarterback.

“He’s played really well against the run for us. he was very disruptive and made some tackles in the backfield. That’s sort of the strength of his game. His pass rush has been sort of 50/50 so far.”

We were told all offseason that Schwartz was planning on Graham playing a big role in this defense in getting after the quarterback, which wasn’t how he was utilized at Michigan.

As a Wolverine, Graham was mostly a run-stuffing space eater who swallowed up double teams and collapsed pockets, but at the next level, Schwartz envisions him as more of a finisher and not just a table setter.

Graham hasn’t put up big numbers yet, but his impact has been noticeable, and he is a major reason why the Browns have given up fewer than 100 total rushing yards through two games despite having to deal with Chase Brown, Derrick Henry, and Lamar Jackson.

It has been a strong start for Graham, and fans should expect to see more sacks and forced fumbles as he gets more comfortable anchoring this defense.

