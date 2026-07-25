Insider Reveals Why This Browns Season Will Be Worth Watching

Going into an NFL season with a new head coach and just a couple of months removed from trading your best player can be scary, but the Cleveland Browns have nothing to lose after winning just eight games over the past two years. There are still so many subplots that need resolutions, but for now, the fans are simply excited that players are starting to filter into the building for training camp.

Aside from following the exciting developments of some key young players and watching Myles Garrett take down the single-season sack record, there weren’t many reasons to watch last year’s Browns. There should be more to look forward to this time around, and hopefully it will all result in more wins.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter recently stopped by ESPN Cleveland to talk about what he is looking forward to watching from the Browns this year. He believes even if this is another season devoid of much winning, there will be more positive takeaways for the future.

“I don’t think they’re going to win a ton of games, regardless of what the record ends up being, I think it’s going to be enjoyable to watch because even if they don’t win, you can take away a lot for the future,” said Trotter.

"I think it will be enjoyable to watch because even if you don't win, you can take away a lot for the future," – @Jake_Trotter on this Browns season. pic.twitter.com/xeaUZMzf4A — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 24, 2026

Trotter specifically pointed to guys like Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion, and Jared Verse as guys who could take a big step and establish themselves as legitimate stars for the future. None of the three would be surprising; in fact, it’s almost expected of them to take those steps, but it still might not win this team many games.

That’s the unfortunate reality Browns fans are dealing with. The young talent might make this season something special, but until the quarterback position gets solved, there won’t be a lot of wins coming.

It’s anybody’s guess how the quarterback room is going to shake out, and there are now some crazy ideas being thrown around. This season can’t start soon enough so some of these questions can be answered and the theories and speculation can subside a bit, and when it does, hopefully we get to watch a Browns team that can both build for the future and stack up a few more wins than last year.

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Former Browns WR Makes His Pick For Starting QB