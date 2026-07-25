© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Saturday, July 25, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Why This Browns Season Will Be Worth Watching

Insider Reveals Why This Browns Season Will Be Worth Watching

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Insider Reveals Why This Browns Season Will Be Worth Watching
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Going into an NFL season with a new head coach and just a couple of months removed from trading your best player can be scary, but the Cleveland Browns have nothing to lose after winning just eight games over the past two years. There are still so many subplots that need resolutions, but for now, the fans are simply excited that players are starting to filter into the building for training camp.

Aside from following the exciting developments of some key young players and watching Myles Garrett take down the single-season sack record, there weren’t many reasons to watch last year’s Browns. There should be more to look forward to this time around, and hopefully it will all result in more wins.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter recently stopped by ESPN Cleveland to talk about what he is looking forward to watching from the Browns this year. He believes even if this is another season devoid of much winning, there will be more positive takeaways for the future.

“I don’t think they’re going to win a ton of games, regardless of what the record ends up being, I think it’s going to be enjoyable to watch because even if they don’t win, you can take away a lot for the future,” said Trotter.

Trotter specifically pointed to guys like Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion, and Jared Verse as guys who could take a big step and establish themselves as legitimate stars for the future. None of the three would be surprising; in fact, it’s almost expected of them to take those steps, but it still might not win this team many games.

That’s the unfortunate reality Browns fans are dealing with. The young talent might make this season something special, but until the quarterback position gets solved, there won’t be a lot of wins coming.

It’s anybody’s guess how the quarterback room is going to shake out, and there are now some crazy ideas being thrown around. This season can’t start soon enough so some of these questions can be answered and the theories and speculation can subside a bit, and when it does, hopefully we get to watch a Browns team that can both build for the future and stack up a few more wins than last year.

NEXT:  Former Browns WR Makes His Pick For Starting QB
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation