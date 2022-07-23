How Good Can Martin Emerson Be Next Season?

The Cleveland Browns selected cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. with the No. 68 pick of the 2022 NFL draft, so how good can the rookie be?

The Cleveland Browns pick Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson at No. 68 overall. 89.6 coverage grade since 2020 (2nd among SEC CBs) 🔒 pic.twitter.com/PH3rE0Cdr4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Emerson’s success most likely will be based on how he capitalizes on the opportunities that the team presents him.

So, how much playing time will he be able to get?

Heading into 2022, if Emerson stays healthy, he should be playing at least a decent amount.

Here is how the depth chart appears to be with his first season around the corner:

Left Cornerback: (1) Denzel Ward and (2) Martin Emerson

Right Cornerback: (1) Greg Newsome II and (2) Greedy Williams

Before getting into the ins and outs of Emerson’s potential in 2022, let us take a step back and see how he got here.

At Mississippi State, Emerson played three very strong years at the cornerback position:

New #Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr only allowed 1 catch over 25 yards all season long. pic.twitter.com/UkJelN70NQ — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 30, 2022

If he can continue his success in the NFL, then he will be starting in the NFL before we know it.

Emerson could be a very important asset for the Browns’ defense for a long time.

The team seems to have confidence in their new draftee after sending cornerback Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams.

Browns fans sure hope that Emerson is a great player for Cleveland.

What Can Make Emerson Successful

Emerson has the potential to be an important part of the 2022 Browns defense.

He will look to build upon a decent showing from the Browns last year:

311.5 yards allowed per game; ranked fifth-fewest in the NFL

21.8 points allowed per game; ranked 13th (tied)

The third-rounder’s attributes are strong:

Here is the list of current CBs with longer arms than Martin Emerson: Xavier Rhodes (33 3/4") That is the list. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 26, 2022

His long arms can get him to stretch far and deter wide receivers.

Emerson is a very impressive player who can make great plays.

Here are many of his highlights from his junior — and final — season as a Bulldog at Mississippi State:

Here are some highlights from Martin Emerson during the 2021 season: pic.twitter.com/KLykuzeDOK — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 26, 2022

Unfortunately, his teams did not win more than seven games in a season in college.

However, he will look to be a part of a winning team in Cleveland.

Emerson can make big plays and help this squad improve in terms of scoring defense this season.

The hope is that he can stay healthy in what will be the longest season of his football career.

The 17-game season is a gauntlet, and it will not be easy for the rookie.

If he can start slow and gain the reps, maybe Emerson can be the cornerback that makes a splash and provides tremendous value for the Browns.

What Can Hinder Emerson’s Success?

If Emerson is not able to stay healthy or he draws some tough assignments early in 2022, it could not be an easy season for him.

DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Garrett Wilson will be among the receivers that he will see in the first two weeks.

None of those receivers consistently blew away defenses in 2021, so the hope is that Emerson can start the season on a strong note.

A strong Browns defense needs to be a balanced effort.

If Emerson is able to fit right in — and it seems like he has the capability — he will have a good first season in Cleveland.