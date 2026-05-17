Deion Sanders Reveals What Browns Fans Don’t Know About Shedeur

Shedeur Sanders faced some justified criticism for the way he came across during his entry into the NFL at the 2025 draft. He then took some unwarranted shots as he tried to begin his career with nepo-baby scrutiny attached to him because of his outspoken father, Deion Sanders.

But for the most part, Shedeur Sanders has maintained a positive outlook and messaging as he is about to embark on his second season with the Cleveland Browns. He has a legitimate chance to be one of the 32 NFL starting quarterbacks, as unlikely as that may have seemed at times.

Browns fans know what they see on the field, but Deion Sanders recently revealed what they don’t know about his son off the field, and it was said with the emotion that any proud father would have.

“He’s a bona fide leader. He’s always been. But he’s a good person. His heart is unbelievable,” Deion Sanders said.

As an example of that heart and concern for others, Deion Sanders relayed a story related to the recent tragic death of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who was killed in a car accident in March.

Ponder was Shedeur Sander’s backup at Colorado. According to Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders calls Ponder’s mother every day. He also takes his younger teenage sister to the mall whenever he is back in Florida.

While that is unlikely to influence fans, or Browns head coach Todd Monken, when it comes time to decide on Cleveland’s starting quarterback this season, it is a reminder to keep things in some sort of perspective as the competition with Deshaun Watson moves along during the preseason. Shedeur Sanders may deserve the benefit of the doubt as a person, while he still has to earn it as a football player.

Deion Sanders raised some eyebrows when he voiced his intention to meet with Monken and relay what he knows about Shedeur Sanders as his former coach. It would be something out of the ordinary and could turn some critics further against his son.

But no matter what happens, Shedeur Sanders seems to have his priorities in order, which could make him an effective leader for the Browns going forward.

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Denzel Boston Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Todd Monken