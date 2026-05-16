Denzel Boston Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Todd Monken

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has been praised by the media and other observers for his no-nonsense attitude and willingness to face the negative narrative that surrounds the franchise head-on. Now, it seems that style is catching on with his players, as well.

Coming off a voluntary veteran minicamp, the Browns recently held a rookie minicamp. That allowed Monken to get to know his players, including the team’s picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, and vice versa.

Second-round wide receiver Denzel Boston revealed his honest thoughts about Monken, and he was quick to mention his appreciation for his direct approach.

“My first impression with Coach Monken is great. I love him. When we’re in meetings, he’s very direct and he tells you what he wants and that’s how it’s gonna be,” Boston said.

Monken’s way of talking, at least to the media, is in direct contrast to the coach-speak that was favored by Kevin Stefanski during his time in charge. It also could pay off in how the 60-year-old relates to his very young roster in a way that Stefanski never quite mastered.

Of course, none of it will matter if the Browns don’t improve on the field after winning just eight games over the past two seasons. Monken and his staff have a lot of work to do, especially on offense.

The line has been completely rebuilt this offseason, with first-round tackle Spencer Fano a projected starter, and fifth-round center Parker Brailsford having a chance to become one. The wide receivers also could have two new starters in Boston and first-round pick KC Concepcion.

The Browns face a potentially difficult task getting up to speed with six of their first nine games on the road this season. Monken also has to decide on his starting quarterback, either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, neither of whom may be a highly attractive option.

As one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, it is easy to see how Monken has been pushing his career toward this moment. That could be why he is so comfortable with his vision and the best way to put it into action.

If the early indications are accurate, it could be just what the Browns need to turn their fortunes around.

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