Analyst Gives Browns Fans A Reason To Be Excited About 2026

The Cleveland Browns already knew what their new schedule was basically going to look like, based on the NFL’s formula of pre-determined opponents. It seemed to set up very favorably, as it combined for the worst winning percentage in the league, based on the team’s records from last season.

Then, after it was officially revealed, a handful of quirks added a unique perspective to the slate. Even though it is heavily front-loaded with road games, it could still work out quite well for Cleveland.

NFL.com analyst Nick Shook just gave Browns fans a reason to be excited about 2026, pointing out that the team has the easiest road schedule in the entire NFL, to go along with an advantageous home slate.

“Among the things working in the Browns’ favor are the ninth-easiest home slate (.463) and the easiest road schedule (.399) based on their opponents’ 2025 winning percentage. Cleveland’s schedule is among the more imbalanced in terms of extended road trips and homestands and includes a tough final month with trips to play the Giants, Ravens and Bengals. If they can weather the three consecutive road games, the Browns should like how the slate turns near December,” Shook wrote.

The Browns play six of their first nine games on the road. That includes the first two, when they are at the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season and then visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 2 contest of heightened importance.

The home opener is in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. That leads into a short week, with a Thursday Night Football home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starting off NFL Week 4.

By playing so many of their early games on the road, that means the Browns will have a good deal of home games remaining later in the season. There is a rare stretch of four straight at Huntington Bank Field, which includes a week off for their bye.

After playing at the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, the Browns will not have to leave Cleveland for more than 40 days. They get to host the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals before a high-profile revenge game against the Atlanta Falcons ends the lengthy homestand in Week 14.

Of course, that would have to be inevitably followed by a string of road games. The Browns will visit the New York Giants, Baltimore and Cincinnati over the final four weeks as they attempt to reach head coach Todd Monken’s goal of remaining in late-season playoff contention.

Overall, things set up quite nicely for Cleveland, so all the Browns have to do now is take advantage of the opportunities in front of them.

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