Andrew Berry Shares Insight About Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns have become somewhat notorious for not revealing too much about what’s going on behind the scenes. They are very hush-hush about their process, including the method for choosing next season’s starting quarterback.

But general manager Andrew Berry is giving a bit more information. Speaking on The Schrager Hour, Berry stated that the race for QB1 really is between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Furthermore, Berry claimed that both players are looking great right now.

“In terms of quarterback, it’s been good competition this spring between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. It’s good to see Deshaun healthy, moving around, learning this new system. He’s had a really strong spring. Shedeur, he’s made incredible strides over the last eight weeks. Really, really pleased with his progress. He’s naturally accurate as a quarterback. His command of the operation, control of the huddle, all of those things. You can tell that with a year under his belt, he’s making those strides,” Berry said.

This isn’t any new information, but it is important to hear it straight from the mouth of the team’s GM. This proves that Sanders and Watson really are the ones battling to become the team’s starting quarterback, and one of them will be victorious.

The question is, when will we find out more? Some reports stated that head coach Todd Monken may make a judgment call this week at mandatory minicamp. However, no one would be shocked if the Browns take even more time and the fans are left in the dark longer. They have no interest in hurrying this process or leaking more information.

Both players have their own advantages and disadvantages. Watson has plenty of experience. But for Sanders, he is younger, has no history of injuries, and has a lot of goodwill on his side.

In the end, the Browns are going to choose the player who gives them the best chance of winning. They have heard the cries from fans on both sides of this argument, but they will go with the player who can bring them more victories in 2026.

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