Saturday, March 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Aaron Rodgers

Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Aaron Rodgers

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have already met with Russell Wilson.

Wilson has also met with the New York Giants, and it shouldn’t take long before he makes a decision.

That’s why Ian Rapoport believes the Browns aren’t truly in the mix to get Aaron Rodgers.

In his latest free-agency update on the NFL Network, Rapoport claimed that the Browns aren’t likely to wait for Rodgers, which is why they could make Wilson an offer right away:

“Let’s say you’re the Cleveland Browns, and you’re not waiting for Aaron Rodgers. Because it doesn’t sound like they are. You can put the ball in Russell Wilson’s court and make him an offer right now,” Rapoport said.

Rodgers is reportedly taking some time to make a decision about his future.

He was reportedly mulling retirement, but he’s leaning towards coming back for at least another season.

Nevertheless, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Giants seem to be leading the race for his services, with some claiming that the Minnesota Vikings are also a dark horse to sign him.

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks the game has ever seen, but he’s coming off the worst season of his career since his rookie year.

More than that, the Browns have already had their fair share of quarterback-related drama, so they might not want to have anything to do with someone like Rodgers right now.

From a football standpoint, he’s a better player than Russell Wilson, even at this point in his career.

But it’s not like that’s going to move the needle a lot for this team, and if they’re looking for a proven quarterback to bridge this team with one for the future, they must act fast if they don’t want to be left empty-handed.

