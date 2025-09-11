Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes Browns Made Risky Week 2 Decision

Insider Believes Browns Made Risky Week 2 Decision

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Believes Browns Made Risky Week 2 Decision
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns showed plenty of fight in a narrow Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but a lot of fingers were pointed at kicker Andre Szmyt, who left four points on the board that could have won the game.

Szmyt missed an extra point in the third quarter and a field goal late in the fourth quarter that would have given Cleveland the lead, which caused many fans to publicly push for a new kicker.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot said recently that she believes the Browns should have used another kicker for the Week 2 matchup against the Ravens.

“I don’t think they want to give up on [Andre Szmyt] too early. But for this particular week, I probably would have used another kicker. .. I don’t know that there are that many great kickers out there that would represent an upgrade for you this week, but when you miss a 33 and a 36 (yard kick), I think that I would have done something to feel a little bit more confident about that aspect of your game. You don’t want to go 0-2 because of a kicker,” Cabot said.

Going with another kicker isn’t typically a temporary solution, so if the Browns used one in Week 2 and he didn’t miss, that could easily be the end of Szmyt’s brief time with the team.

The Browns released Dustin Hopkins after a shaky preseason on the heels of a rough showing last year, and Szmyt has now reopened the door for more criticism of the position.

They obviously saw something they liked to give Szmyt a chance to make his NFL debut, and one game shouldn’t be enough to throw that away.

That being said, if he misses kicks again, that could change quickly.

NEXT:  Browns Named As Trader Suitor For Former First-Round Pick
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation