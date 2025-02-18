Insider Believes Former Browns QB Would Re-Sign With The Team

The Cleveland Browns need to build for the future, but they also need someone to hold down the fort in the present.

They will reportedly go after a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they know they also must get a veteran to be their bridge quarterback right now.

Notably, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes Joe Flacco could be a realistic choice.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider stated that he firmly believed that Flacco would re-sign with the team if given an opportunity.

Nevertheless, whether the team will be interested in bringing him back remains to be seen.

They didn’t even make him an offer after he led them to the playoffs, so it’s hard to believe they would turn back to him now.

Some reports claimed that the Browns didn’t want Flacco to be a distraction to Deshaun Watson.

He grew to become a fan favorite, and if Deshaun Watson didn’t play well early on – which he didn’t – the fans would start urging the team to go back to Flacco and bench Watson.

Perhaps that scenario would’ve been better for this team.

Others argued that Flacco didn’t check all the boxes for the Browns, who were looking for an athletic dual-threat quarterback who could make plays with his legs.

Whatever the case, the Browns need to be very careful about their upcoming signings.

And if they bring Joe Flacco back, it might mean that they believe that whoever they get in the NFL Draft will be ready to take the reins midway through the season.

