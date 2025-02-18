Browns Linked To Intriguing TE Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have a big need for a quarterback right now.

Nonetheless, that’s not the only thing holding them back at the moment.

This team could use some help all across the board.

With that in mind, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal put together a list of the offensive prospects that could be a solid fit for this team going forward.

Besides RB Quinshon Judkins, QB Shedeur Sanders, OT Will Campbell, and WR Matthew Golden, he believes the son of former University of Akron star Jason Taylor, Mason Taylor, could be interesting:

“Speaking of the sons of Pro Football Hall of Famers, would you be interested in the son of former University of Akron and Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor? The younger Taylor checks in at 6-5 and 250 pounds, which is good size for a tight ends. The Browns need tight ends, with Jordan Akins being a free agent and David Njoku becoming one after the 2026 season,” Easterling said.

During his days with the Tigers, the physical specimen showcased an ability to line up in the slot and out wide.

He was a reliable pass-catcher who showed that he could beat his man both one-on-one and in zone coverages, and he projects to be a starting-caliber tight end at the next level.

LSU's Mason Taylor getting open on a sail from the Y. Does a good job to lean in to keep his defender honest before the break, great smoothness into and out of it. Tough cover for a Linebacker pic.twitter.com/ieYnym2W9S — Remember The Tight Ends (@RememberTheTE) February 17, 2025

With Kevin Stefanski looking to revamp the offense and turn back to the running game, he will most likely use several tight ends multiple times, thus making Taylor an enticing prospect.

He’s projected to be available in the middle of the second round, but given his position, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him slide even further.

The Browns need more playmakers on offense.

Even if Cedric Tillman breaks out and Jerry Jeudy picks up things where he left off last season, they still need another pass-catching threat in the open field, and Njoku has been up and down over the past couple of years.

