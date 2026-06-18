Analyst Names Browns’ Most Important Second-Year Player In 2026

Last year’s rookie group was full of talent for the Cleveland Browns. They had several new players who exceeded expectations, and one even walked away with Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, their top pick in 2025 didn’t receive as much attention. Defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was selected at No. 5, started with promise but ended up having a season that wasn’t as productive as people had hoped. But Graham’s future is bright, and very important for Cleveland.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon said that Graham could end up being the most important second-year player for the Browns in 2026.

“Shedeur Sanders probably comes to mind first for many, but that’s washed out to an extent by Dillon Gabriel, and the fact is there’s a chance Deshaun Watson finally gets it right. With the Myles Garrett era over, it’s critical that the team’s No. 5 overall pick from last year begins to fill at least some of those shoes as a high-impact front-end defender,” Gagnon wrote.

Even before the Myles Garrett trade, fans were hoping and expecting that Graham would have a breakout second year. But now that Garrett has moved to the Los Angeles Rams in that blockbuster trade, there is an opening for Graham to develop and earn even more responsibilities.

This is the sort of situation that could be make-or-break for a young player like Graham. He could step up and prove that the team’s defense is still in great shape even though it’s lost Garrett, or he could wilt under the bright lights and pressure.

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the entire NFL last season, and there are worries that it could suffer without Garrett. But this is a chance for the team to create a new identity.

Players like Graham could fill the void left by Garrett and start a new chapter for Cleveland.

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