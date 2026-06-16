Insider Makes Big Prediction About QB Battle Ahead Of Season

The fact that Shedeur Sanders has improved enough to keep the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback competition open until at least the early stages of training camp may have had a bigger effect on his future than anyone realizes. If the Browns had already eliminated the idea, they could have spent the upcoming weeks potentially looking to trade him.

While that market is unlikely to be robust, there’s a chance that Cleveland could get something in return for the fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. Then the Browns could move forward with Deshaun Watson as their clear QB1, with Dillon Gabriel as his backup.

On the other hand, if Sanders is ultimately named the starter, the Browns may want to part with Watson, as he would have no role on the team now or moving forward. However, Cleveland is very unlikely to simply release him based on the salary cap ramifications of such a move.

That is why insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is making a big prediction about the Browns’ QB battle ahead of the season, saying that Sanders and Watson will each take the field in 2026.

“I have a feeling right now that both of these guys will be on the roster when the season begins and that both of them will probably, ultimately, get playing time,” Cabot said.

"I have a feeling right now that both of these guys will be on the roster when the season begins and that both of them will probably, ultimately, get playing time." 🚨 @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on whether the end result of the #Browns QB competition could lead to a… pic.twitter.com/8W7fpeX9fY — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 16, 2026

Watson looked to be on his way to wrapping up the starting job by the end of the final minicamp, but head coach Todd Monken has chosen to leave the contest open until next month. It may be the most prudent decision, based on Watson’s lengthy injury history and the fact that neither QB faced intense defensive opposition during these spring workouts.

With the entire offense still facing a steep learning curve in implementing Monken’s new system, it may have been a benefit to have a starting QB in place by now. But it’s also worth figuring out who is the best at operating it in more realistic game situations, which could take the declaration all the way into the slate of three preseason games.

It is much more likely that neither Watson nor Sanders will be on the roster next year, when the Browns may be starting over with a quarterback from the talent-rich 2027 NFL Draft.

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Insider Says Potential Browns Decision Is 'Recipe For Disaster'