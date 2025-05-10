Insider Says 1 Browns Rookie QB ‘Looked Sharp’ In Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns made an interesting decision during the 2025 NFL Draft, taking two quarterbacks during last month’s three-day event.

Cleveland’s decision will be a much-debated topic this offseason as Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders compete for a Browns roster spot.

That’s clearly the case after the rookie minicamp’s first day.

While some insiders suggested that Gabriel had a stronger performance, insider Brad Stainbrook believes that Sanders emerged as the winner from their first head-to-head matchup.

Stainbrook shared his thoughts following the rookies’ first time on the field, noting that Sanders outdueled his counterpart on Friday.

“Yes, it’s just the first day of rookie minicamp — but Shedeur Sanders looked sharper than Dillon Gabriel. This is only the beginning. The competition is real, and it’s going to be one of the stories of the season,” Stainbrook wrote on X.

Yes, it’s just the first day of rookie minicamp — but Shedeur Sanders looked sharper than Dillon Gabriel. This is only the beginning. The competition is real, and it’s going to be one of the stories of the season. #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 9, 2025

Sanders was originally thought to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the quarterback unexpectedly fell to the fifth round.

Cleveland leaped at the chance to take Sanders, trading up to pick the former Colorado quarterback with the No. 144 selection.

It was a surprising move as the Browns seemed to coalesce around Gabriel after picking him the previous night.

The Browns now have four quarterbacks on their roster, a number that is higher than most teams carry on their 53-man roster.

Cleveland could elect to keep all four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, a decision that the Browns made last year when they originally held onto veteran Tyler Huntley, Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jameis Winston.

Ultimately, the Browns released Huntley, and insiders revealed Cleveland was looking to trade the veteran to a quarterback-needy franchise.

NEXT:

LeBron James Sends 5-Word Message After Shedeur Sanders' First Day At Camp