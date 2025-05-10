Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, May 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says 1 Browns Rookie QB ‘Looked Sharp’ In Minicamp

Insider Says 1 Browns Rookie QB ‘Looked Sharp’ In Minicamp

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Says 1 Browns Rookie QB ‘Looked Sharp’ In Minicamp
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made an interesting decision during the 2025 NFL Draft, taking two quarterbacks during last month’s three-day event.

Cleveland’s decision will be a much-debated topic this offseason as Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders compete for a Browns roster spot.

That’s clearly the case after the rookie minicamp’s first day.

While some insiders suggested that Gabriel had a stronger performance, insider Brad Stainbrook believes that Sanders emerged as the winner from their first head-to-head matchup.

Stainbrook shared his thoughts following the rookies’ first time on the field, noting that Sanders outdueled his counterpart on Friday.

“Yes, it’s just the first day of rookie minicamp — but Shedeur Sanders looked sharper than Dillon Gabriel. This is only the beginning. The competition is real, and it’s going to be one of the stories of the season,” Stainbrook wrote on X.

Sanders was originally thought to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the quarterback unexpectedly fell to the fifth round.

Cleveland leaped at the chance to take Sanders, trading up to pick the former Colorado quarterback with the No. 144 selection.

It was a surprising move as the Browns seemed to coalesce around Gabriel after picking him the previous night.

The Browns now have four quarterbacks on their roster, a number that is higher than most teams carry on their 53-man roster.

Cleveland could elect to keep all four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, a decision that the Browns made last year when they originally held onto veteran Tyler Huntley, Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jameis Winston.

Ultimately, the Browns released Huntley, and insiders revealed Cleveland was looking to trade the veteran to a quarterback-needy franchise.

NEXT:  LeBron James Sends 5-Word Message After Shedeur Sanders' First Day At Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation