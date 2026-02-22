Insider Floats Move That Could Affect Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation remains one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

Even if the organization ultimately rolls into 2026 with its current room intact, that does not mean Andrew Berry and the front office will ignore opportunities to add developmental talent in the draft.

In fact, one insider believes that could be exactly the kind of move Cleveland will consider.

In a recent column, Mary Kay Cabot suggested the Browns could take a chance on Penn State QB Drew Allar in the late rounds of the draft.

“As for drafting Allar, I’m all for taking developmental quarterbacks and seeing where it might lead. If the Browns find one they like, perhaps they’d want to see what they could get for 2025 third-rounder Dillon Gabriel,” Cabot wrote.

It reinforces the idea that Cleveland may not be done evaluating quarterbacks, even after investing a third-round pick in Dillon Gabriel in 2025. Second, it opens the door to the possibility that Gabriel could become trade bait if the Browns identify another young passer they believe has higher upside.

Allar certainly fits the “developmental” label.

The Penn State quarterback has impressive physical tools, including prototypical size and arm strength. Over his college career, he threw for more than 7,400 yards with 61 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, steadily improving his completion percentage each season. However, he also dealt with a broken ankle late in his final year and remains a projection at the next level rather than a polished product.

For a Browns team that may not want to spend premium draft capital on a quarterback this year, targeting someone in the middle or later rounds could make sense. It would allow Cleveland to continue building depth and competition without committing to a full reset at the position.

NEXT:

Draft Expert Tabs Alabama OT As Ideal Pick For Browns