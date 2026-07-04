Young Browns Playmaker Is Already Standing Out Among NFL’s Best

As part of their highly touted 2025 NFL Draft class, the Cleveland Browns came away with arguably two of the event’s best value selections. The first was second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who wound up as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In addition, third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the Browns in receptions, yards and touchdown catches in his first season. That’s quite an accomplishment for a player of any age, but Fannin doesn’t turn 22 until later this month.

The young Browns playmaker is already standing out among the NFL’s best pass catchers, posting an impressive stat on certain routes in particular.

“Yards after catch per reception — specifically on throws to the middle of the field. Basically the best WRs in the NFL … and then three rookies: Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Harold Fannin Jr.,” Jacob Gibbs posted.

Yards after catch per reception – specifically on throws to the middle of the field (Source: @FantasyPtsData) Basically the best WRs in the NFL… and then three rookies: Tetairoa McMillan

Emeka Egbuka

Harold Fannin Jr. https://t.co/xYpq9tXvtw pic.twitter.com/tOHAbTM9fr — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) July 3, 2026

According to Fantasy Points Data, Fannin ranked ninth with an average of 5.26 yards after the catch on those receptions. That’s ahead of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season.

Fannin is the only tight end in the top 10, a group that’s led by Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The list includes Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

That is elite company to keep, especially considering the Browns’ quarterback situation in Fannin’s first year. He could improve even further as the potential centerpiece of Todd Monken’s new offense, and if either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders can exceed their modest expectations.

Fannin posted 72 receptions for 731 yards, six touchdowns and 32 first downs in 2025. His 107 targets also led the team.

With veteran David Njoku having left as a free agent to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, Fannin is now the leader of Cleveland’s upgraded tight end room. It includes free agent signee Jack Stoll and late-round 2026 NFL Draft picks Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan.

Watching a young player develop into a star is one of the highlights of being a fan, and the Browns have a lot to look forward to with Fannin this season and beyond.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Is Celebrating A Memorable Life Event