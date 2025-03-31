Insider Names 4 QB Prospects Browns Are Interested In

The Cleveland Browns are keeping their options open.

They know they need to get a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and most fans and analysts would rather see them do so early on.

However, they have a myriad of draft picks, and there are more than enough players to choose from.

With that in mind, the team has been showing a lot of interest in four prospects.

Two of them are projected to be gone early in the first round, and the other two either later in that round or early in the following.

According to team insider Tony Grossi, head coach Kevin Stefanski claimed that the team wouldn’t hold another workout with any other quarterback after Shedeur Sanders.

As such, they’re focusing on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe.

Kevin Stefanski pretty much said Browns won't hold another private workout with a QB after Shedeur. That means their "circle" of QBs is comprised of Cam Ward, Shedeur, Jaxson Dart & Jalen Milroe. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 31, 2025

Ward looks like the best prospect in this bunch and the entire quarterback class, and he might be the only franchise-caliber player on this list.

Unfortunately, the Browns don’t control their destiny here, as he’s projected to be the No. 1 pick.

Sanders has a significantly lower ceiling, and there are doubts about his demeanor.

Then again, he’s also an elite decision-maker.

Dart is an intriguing prospect with a first-round upside.

Still, being QB3 in this class isn’t particularly appealing.

As for Milroe, he’s perhaps the most athletic of all, and he has ties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

However, he’s also the rawest prospect, and he would need plenty of polishing.

