Insider Predicts Browns Will Sign 1 Veteran QB This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have reached another crossroads with the current quarterbacks on their roster.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston weren’t the answer last year, and Deshaun Watson’s health issues have kept him off the field over the past two seasons.

None of these players has given the front office confidence that they can be their top option, but fans hope they can figure things out this offseason.

Some have suggested that the team go after a top-end quarterback in the draft, but others believe the answer lies in a free agent signing, hoping to get a veteran for cheaper who can help this team grow and develop.

When Kirk Cousins’ name was mentioned on “The MMQB,” Albert Breer indicated he could be a good fit for this team.

“I think most people are thinking the same thing with him, which is Browns,” Breer said.

Breer indicated that Cousins is a commonly-mentioned player to join the Browns and that his experience could work wonders for this team.

Cousins is no stranger to playing for a team that needs to rebuild, and with the right attitude and his leadership skills, there’s no telling what the Browns’ ceiling could look like moving forward.

It will be interesting, ultimately, to see how the Browns handle this situation.

Many believe that they have more pressing needs up and down the roster, especially if Myles Garrett walks, but at the end of the day, they still need someone to line up under center.

NEXT:

Browns Named As 'Most Desperate Team' Entering 2025 Draft