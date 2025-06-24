Insider Predicts What Browns Will Do If 2025 Season Goes South

The Cleveland Browns have to figure out what they have on their hands at the quarterback position.

Their options don’t look promising at the moment, but we’ve seen rookies prove the doubters wrong countless times in the past.

As such, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders should be put in a position to prove their worth, as the Browns have two first-round picks in next year’s quarterback-studded draft, and they need to see whether they need to move on from them.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the two rookies will likely get a chance midway through the season if they don’t get off to a good start to the campaign:

“The Browns won’t try to tank, but they have a rough early schedule, and will be hard-pressed to have a winning record at the midpoint. If they’re clearly not in the hunt, they’ll want to give Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders a chance to play so they can determine if one of them has a legitimate shot to start for them next season,” Cabot said.

That makes perfect sense, as there will be no point in holding onto Joe Flacco if the team isn’t going to make the playoffs anyway.

As for Kenny Pickett, there’s more than enough tape on him, and they will have plenty of reps to watch him in practice all the way to that point.

Dillon Gabriel projects to be a backup, and Shedeur Sanders doesn’t boast any elite traits.

Nevertheless, they’re still first-year players, so if someone has a chance to step up and be the team’s long-term answer, it’s likely one of them.

It’s likely that the Browns’ quarterback of the future isn’t on their current roster.

But if he is, the team will need to make sure to give him an opportunity to prove his worth before moving on with someone else in the draft.

