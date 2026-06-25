Insider Pushes Back On Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

According to recent reports, there have been discussions about the Cleveland Browns potentially moving on from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Just a few months ago, it looked like he could be the team’s starting QB, but now he might be packing his bags.

Some fans are convinced that Sanders is most certainly leaving Cleveland, but Mary Kay Cabot claims that may not be the case. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Cabot said the Browns are “committed” to the two-man QB race between Sanders and Watson.

If Watson ends up on top, Cleveland might take calls about Sanders, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily agree to a deal.

“The Browns are pretty committed to their two-way quarterback competition between Shedeur and Deshaun. Fast forward to August 30th, and they will listen to offers for any quarterback that aren’t starters. That’s just how it goes. If Deshaun wins the job, they will take calls for Shedeur, they would take phone calls for Dillon Gabriel, but I don’t think they’re shopping him,” Cabot said.

"The Browns are pretty committed to their 2 way QB competition. Fast forward to August 30th, they will listen to offers for any QB's that aren't starters. If Deshaun wins the job, they will take calls for Shedeur, but they aren't shopping him." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Shedeur Sanders… pic.twitter.com/QIwYbsMSrJ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 25, 2026

According to Cabot, taking calls about Sanders would be business as usual, and it’s not a reason to assume that he’s definitely departing from the team. Deciding on Watson as the team’s starting quarterback would be a big move, especially because of his contract situation and his history of injuries.

Having Sanders as Watson’s backup would ensure the team has a young and healthy player who could pick up the ball if injuries flare up again. At the same time, if the Browns aren’t committed to a future with Sanders, they might be smart to let him go and find a team where he can build a future.

With that being said, the Browns might not find many suitors in a potential trade for Sanders. He was bypassed by numerous franchises during the draft last year, and it’s unlikely that most of them would change their opinions after just one year.

And even if they change their mind in the near future, the Browns still may not have much luck shipping him out.

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