Insider Reveals A Big Concern At 1 Position For Browns

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback.

Nevertheless, they also need that quarterback to have time and space to move and, more importantly, to stay out of harm’s way.

That’s why it’s so crucial to strengthen the offensive line and, even more importantly, the left tackle position.

That’s what concerns Daniel Oyefusi the most.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the ESPN insider stated that he was worried about Dawand Jones and the left tackle spot.

While he acknowledges that Jones is a talented player, we can’t ignore the fact that he’s been in the NFL for two years, and both of his seasons have ended early because of a season-ending injury.

Also, the Browns will be under pressure to invest wisely, as they have only so much wiggle room to move around due to their salary cap constraints.

Oyefusi believes the team should still take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, but if they were to take OT Will Campbell out of LSU, he wouldn’t be that mad.

Of course, he acknowledged that the Browns needed to get the quarterback right first and foremost, but they also desperately craved a new left tackle.

This is a complicated spot to be in.

You never want to put your quarterback in a position where he can get hurt, similar to what happened to Joe Burrow during his rookie season.

On the flip side, you can’t use your most valuable offseason asset to get a left tackle if you don’t give him someone to protect in the first place.

