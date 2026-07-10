Deshaun Watson And Rookie WR Are Building Chemistry Early

The Cleveland Browns’ offense is almost starting from scratch, with a new head coach and first-time coordinator, a completely rebuilt offensive line, an upgraded wide receiver group, and a quarterback competition that will result in someone who has made just seven starts over the past two seasons. There may be just three players involved who had key roles last season.

All of that change may actually be encouraging, as the Browns’ offense has recently ranked among the NFL’s worst in almost every major area. But there is also a steep learning curve and not as much time to jell as the unit likely needs.

The players need to take advantage of any time they do have together, so quarterback Deshaun Watson and rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion are building some chemistry, as a workout video from ESPN Cleveland shows.

“Deshaun Watson and KC Concepcion locking in a few weeks before training camp,” ESPN Cleveland posted.

Deshaun Watson and KC Concepcion locking in a few weeks before training camp 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dbJayrsN3n pic.twitter.com/ugCsjOdM4o — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 10, 2026

Watson has generated some buzz with his collection of workout videos, going all the way back to the early spring. Coming off an Achilles injury that has sidelined him since October 2024, they are providing hope that he may finally be fully healthy.

Notably, some of the most recent videos showed Watson still at the Browns’ facility in Berea, even after the final minicamp ended. Having played in just seven games since November 2023, he is trying to catch up on all of the time he missed.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is also putting in the work leading up to training camp this month. After starting seven games as a rookie last season, Sanders has reportedly improved in key areas such as pre-snap reads and passing progressions during the spring workouts.

The quarterback, and how he can make use of new skill players such as Concepcion and fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston, will be the most important part of any offensive improvement, of course. But the work of the new offensive line could be just as vital.

Head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer may have their work cut out for them, but they should have plenty of pieces available to help.

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