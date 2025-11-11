Insider Reveals Major Update About Deshaun Watson’s Status

Many Cleveland Browns fans have been calling on head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a change at quarterback, and he might, but it may not be the one that everyone expects.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed a major update on Deshaun Watson’s status as he works his way back from multiple Achilles injuries.

“I do expect them to open the practice window at some point this season. I could see it happening within the next two weeks,” Cabot said.

The Browns can open the practice window for Watson at any time. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will play this year, but it does prove he’s recovering and may be able to replace starter Dillon Gabriel at some point, bypassing current backup Shedeur Sanders.

Watson has been nothing but trouble during his time with the Browns. Beyond the negative headlines he generates, he has a long list of injury issues.

He tore his Achilles tendon last season and then re-tore it during the offseason. Since then, he’s been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and most people thought he’d be sidelined all season.

He has played 19 games for the Browns since they acquired him in 2022, throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Because of his absence, the team turned to Joe Flacco and then Gabriel as their starting QB this season.

Watson might be able to play, but the Browns could keep him on the sidelines and let Gabriel develop. At this point, that may be the better option, because they may not want to risk Watson getting injured again.

