Insider Reveals Harsh Truth About Nick Chubb’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ RB room looks complete right now.

Jerome Ford took a big pay cut to stay on the roster.

He will now go from making $3.49 million to $1.75 million next season.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that move will likely end Nick Chubb’s tenure with the organization.

Cabot said that the Browns could’ve explored trading Ford if he hadn’t taken a pay cut, especially after taking Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft.

“But now, that comeback will likely have to take place with another team. The Browns are excited about their two rookie backs, and don’t want to make Chubb the fourth back on the team behind them and Ford, their fifth-round pick in 2022 who led the team with 565 yards on 104 carries (5.4-yard average) and tied Chubb with three TDs,” Cabot wrote.

Ford was given an opportunity to take over as the lead back last season, and he wasn’t that impressive.

Then again, he can definitely have a role on this team behind what most people would assume will be an RB committee, at least early on.

Judkins and Sampson are both potential RB1s, and while they may not have needed to take two running backs in the draft, Kevin Stefanski will likely deploy a run-heavy offense, and getting two workhorse running backs will clearly make things easier.

Chubb, on the other hand, hasn’t generated a lot of interest on the free-agent market.

Reports state that he’s getting closer to signing a deal with an NFC North team, presumably the Chicago Bears.

He was the best offensive player on the team for years, and he became a fan favorite and a beloved member of the community.

Unfortunately, this is a cruel business, and what you did in the past isn’t as important as what you can do in the present or the future.

