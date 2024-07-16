Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season

Despite not having their best offensive player on the field, the Cleveland Browns still had a pretty good season in 2023.

Nick Chubb was one of the best running backs in the game before that season-ending injury, but not many players can come back from such an injury.

This is the second major knee injury of his career dating back to college, and some believe he might never be the same player.

That’s why, even though his rehab and recovery are going very well, the Browns should not rush his return.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi has some bad news for those who expect him to take the field to start the season.

Talking to Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer on ESPN Cleveland Radio, Grossi predicted that Chubb wouldn’t be out there for quite a while.

Nick Chubb is back working out and looking good but @TonyGrossi still thinks we won't see him play until later in the season… pic.twitter.com/zG1jFvPTa6 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 16, 2024

He predicted that he would not see him on the field until after the bye week, adding that he could make his season debut in a divisional clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As disappointing as it may seem, having him back on the field for the final seven games of the season and the most crucial stretch of the year could be huge for Kevin Stefanksi’s team.

Chubb is a leader in the locker room and a fan favorite, and everybody wants to watch him thrive and succeed there.

That’s also why they cannot rush him and risk further injury, especially at this point in his career.

