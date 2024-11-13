Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Jimmy Haslam Would Fire Kevin Stefanski

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Jimmy Haslam Would Fire Kevin Stefanski

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may not make the playoffs this season, but that doesn’t mean their season is over.

If anything, it seems like almost everybody involved with the coaching staff could be coaching for their jobs from now on.

Despite Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry still being under contract and having recently gotten a contract extension, it now seems like the team could part ways with them.

There have been multiple rumblings about whether they will look to hire Mike Vrabel, who’s currently serving as an advisor, to replace Stefanski.

When asked about that, Browns insider Toni Grossi claimed that such a decision was still “to be determined.”

Talking on The Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi argued that Stefanski had earned the benefit of the doubt with the two great years he’s had since he arrived there.

He also believes that Stefanski has done a better job than Berry, arguing that if someone were to lose his job, it should be the General Manager.

Then again, Grossi didn’t commit to the Browns 100% staying with Stefanski.

As a matter of fact, he thinks that failing to win at least two more games this season could all but put an end to his tenure with the organization.

Kevin Stefanski is a very good coach, and there aren’t that many out there who could do a better job than him.

Then again, Vrabel might be one of those, and as good as Stefanski is, perhaps things have run their course and the team needs a change of direction.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Jedrick Wills' 'Business Decision'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation