Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Jimmy Haslam Would Fire Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns may not make the playoffs this season, but that doesn’t mean their season is over.

If anything, it seems like almost everybody involved with the coaching staff could be coaching for their jobs from now on.

Despite Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry still being under contract and having recently gotten a contract extension, it now seems like the team could part ways with them.

There have been multiple rumblings about whether they will look to hire Mike Vrabel, who’s currently serving as an advisor, to replace Stefanski.

When asked about that, Browns insider Toni Grossi claimed that such a decision was still “to be determined.”

Talking on The Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi argued that Stefanski had earned the benefit of the doubt with the two great years he’s had since he arrived there.

Would Jimmy Haslam fire Kevin Stefanski to hire Mike Vrabel? "I think that's to be determined," – @TonyGrossi… pic.twitter.com/jgkyYweKp4 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 13, 2024

He also believes that Stefanski has done a better job than Berry, arguing that if someone were to lose his job, it should be the General Manager.

Then again, Grossi didn’t commit to the Browns 100% staying with Stefanski.

As a matter of fact, he thinks that failing to win at least two more games this season could all but put an end to his tenure with the organization.

Kevin Stefanski is a very good coach, and there aren’t that many out there who could do a better job than him.

Then again, Vrabel might be one of those, and as good as Stefanski is, perhaps things have run their course and the team needs a change of direction.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Jedrick Wills' 'Business Decision'