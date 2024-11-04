Browns Nation

Monday, November 4, 2024
Insider Reveals How Browns Can Fix Their Situation

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have all but kissed this season goodbye.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has only won two games through the first nine weeks of the season, and with the trade deadline closing in, it seems like it’s just a matter of hours before they part ways with some of their veterans.

At this point, the Browns should be focusing on one thing and one thing only, and that’s the NFL Draft.

At least, that’s how team insider Tony Grossi feels right now.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider stated that the only way the Browns can fix this is by taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

He agrees that they should give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a look and even keep him around, but he doesn’t see him as the quarterback of the future for this organization.

The Browns will have no shortage of options to choose from next season.

As of now, they’re projected to have the No. 5 pick, which they could use to take Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado.

Then again, his father, Deion, has made it loud and clear that he’s going to pull some strings to make sure his son lands in his preferred destination, which may not be Cleveland.

The Browns have a lot of talent and, contrary to what it seems right now, they’re actually a well-coached team.

They just need a quarterback.

