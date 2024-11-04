Analyst Names 4 Players The Browns Could Trade At Deadline

A win on Sunday could’ve changed everything for the 2024 Cleveland Browns.

Beating the Los Angeles Chargers could’ve been an inflection point for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Instead, they’re now 2-7, and with the trade deadline closing in, they might be sellers.

With that in mind, team analyst Brad Stainbrook revealed the four players that could find a new home by Tuesday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, the team is already fielding calls for veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.

On top of him, they could also move on from TE David Njoku, CB Greg Newsome II, and WR Elijah Moore.

I expect teams to call on players like David Njoku, Greg Newsome, and Elijah Moore before Tuesday. #Browns are already getting calls on Za’Darius Smith. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 4, 2024

Newsome has been tangled up in trade rumors for months now, so this isn’t much of a surprise at this point.

As for Moore, he hasn’t lived up to the expectations that came with him when he joined the team, so losing him shouldn’t be much of a factor, even if the team doesn’t get that much in return.

Njoku, on the other hand, is a strong presence in the locker room and a veteran leader for this team.

An injury and subpar quarterback play stood in the way of him following up his career-best season with another strong campaign.

He figured to be one of the biggest winners from Jameis Winston taking over at quarterback.

But with the team failing to keep their foot on the gas and the playoffs looking out of reach, perhaps they will be better off recouping some draft capital for their star pass-catcher, as tough as it might be.

