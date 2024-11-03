Insider Reveals How Browns Can Make History With Win Over Chargers

The Cleveland Browns annually play the Baltimore Ravens twice, giving the team multiple opportunities to go against John Harbaugh’s squad over the past 15 years.

Cleveland did so again last week, upsetting the Ravens 29-24 in quarterback Jameis Winston’s first start since the 2022 season.

Today, the Browns have a chance to make history with a win over Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers team.

Browns insider Tony Grossi revealed on X that if Cleveland wins today, the Browns would become the first NFL franchise to have beaten a pair of brothers in consecutive contests.

“Harbaugh trivia: Browns can become 1st team to defeat Harbaugh Brothers in back-to-back games,” Grossi wrote, adding, “Only one other team has defeated both in same season — San Diego in 2014. Chargers beat John in Game 12 and then beat Jim (49ers) in Game 15.”

The Browns have faced Jim Harbaugh only one other time, losing a 20-10 decision to the San Francisco 49ers during his first stint in the NFL in 2011.

After winning the collegiate national championship at Michigan last year, Jim returned to the NFL in search of his first Super Bowl championship as a head coach.

Cleveland has faced the Chargers several times since their rebirth in 1999, and the Browns have had multiple close contests with the Los Angeles squad in that period.

Over these two teams’ previous 13 matchups, nine of them have been one-score contests when the final horn sounds.

The Browns need a win today to preserve their playoff hopes in addition to making NFL history.

