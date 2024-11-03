Insider Says Browns Could Trade 1 Player With A Loss Against Chargers

Even though the Cleveland Browns ended a 5-game losing streak last week and have a restored sense of hope with Jameis Winston at quarterback, the reality is still that the team is 2-6 and unlikely to make a run to the playoffs.

If the playoffs aren’t an option, it’s only natural to wonder if the team will sell off a few assets ahead of November 5th’s trade deadline, and one insider believes one player could be shipped out if the team loses to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS said on the program’s pregame show that edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is at the top of the list of Browns who could be moved following a loss to the Chargers, with the Detroit Lions being the obvious trade partner given their recent loss of star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson due to a broken leg.

Our NFL Insider @jjones9 brings us the latest on the upcoming trade deadline and @Ky1eLong gives his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/0GAx54ZMay — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2024

Fellow analyst and former offensive lineman Kyle Long agrees and thinks Smith would bring a lot to a team given his experience and consistency.

Jones also made sure to note that teams have called the Browns to gauge their interest in a potential Myles Garrett trade, but they have all been shut down and Garrett isn’t going anywhere.

Smith has one more year on his deal and is having a much better year than he did during his first year with the team last season, and he is easily the team’s most obvious trade candidate if it drops to 2-7.

Keep an eye out to see what happens next week and how active the Browns will be on the market.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Says 1 Browns Player Has Given Fans Hope