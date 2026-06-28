Analyst Names ‘Nightmare Scenario” For Browns In 2026

There is a lot of excitement building around the Cleveland Browns despite coming off a five-win season and just having traded their best player. This fan base has been through enough and is numb to the pain of losing at this point, but there is real hope thanks to consecutive deep and talented draft hauls and a creative free agency period that saw GM Andrew Berry bring in a whole new offensive line, not to mention a coaching staff overhaul.

There is so much excitement that it almost makes you forget about the fact that this team still doesn’t know who its quarterback is. Monken ideally wants to get that figured out as soon as possible, but even if he does get it figured out and things go decently in 2026, there is still a potential nightmare scenario looming in 2027 according to one analyst.

In a recent article for Yahoo Sports, Frank Schwab noted how deep and talented the 2027 quarterback class is. He noted the possibility that the Browns winning six or seven games would put them in a position where they wind up missing out on the top QBs on the board.

“There are six quarterbacks in the top 30 of Nate Tice’s very early big board for next year’s draft, so maybe there will be enough to go around. But a six- or seven-win season for the Browns that leaves them short of drafting a top QB actually feels like the nightmare,” Schwab wrote.

Just a couple of years ago, we had an exceptional QB class that saw six quarterbacks go off the board in the first 12 picks. There’s a world where the ’27 class shakes out in a similar fashion, so if the Browns are good enough to land outside the top 12-15 picks, it could doom them for many years to come.

Luckily, the Browns are flush with draft capital thanks to some of their recent trades. They have an extra first-round pick in the 2027 draft which would make it quite easy to move up for a quarterback if need be, so this isn’t something fans should be too worried about.

All that matters now is finding the best option between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson because it’s still possible a franchise quarterback can emerge from that duo. It’s unlikely, but it’s still possible and this team needs to give it a shot because they owe it to the rest of the roster and these fans to do so.

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