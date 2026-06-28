Analyst Highlights Biggest Difference In Shedeur Sanders This Season

Shedeur Sanders has been under constant evaluation since the moment he stepped on the practice field as a rookie, and most of that scrutiny has focused on the same handful of traits: his arm talent, his decision making, and his ability to handle pressure inside the pocket. Longtime Browns reporter Scott Petrak recently offered a more specific observation about what has actually changed in Sanders’ game heading into year two.

Petrak broke down the difference he has noticed in Sanders during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan discussing the quarterback competition.

“It’s all about the greater sense of urgency in his movements. That means quicker footwork, which leads to getting through your progressions more quickly.” Petrak said.

Footwork and timing are often the difference between a quarterback who looks comfortable in an NFL offense and one who still looks like he is processing the game at a college pace. If Sanders has genuinely sped up his internal clock and his physical movement to match it, that addresses one of the more common concerns evaluators raised about him heading into the draft last year.

Getting through progressions quickly is not just about avoiding negative plays, though that matters significantly given how often rookie quarterbacks hold the ball too long and take unnecessary sacks. It is also about maximizing what an offense is designed to do. Todd Monken’s system likely asks his quarterbacks to read the field in a specific sequence, and a player who can move through that sequence with greater urgency gives the offense a better chance to access every layer of the playbook rather than settling for the easiest read every time.

Quarterbacks who play with a faster internal pace tend to create more explosive plays downfield, since defenses have less time to disguise coverage or rotate safeties once the ball is snapped. If Sanders has tightened up that timing, it suggests real growth in the mental side of the position, not just the physical tools that made him such a coveted prospect coming out of Colorado.

Arm strength and accuracy get most of the attention in quarterback evaluations, but footwork and decision speed often determine which prospects actually translate their talent to Sundays. If Sanders has made real strides there, it strengthens his case in a competition that remains very much undecided.

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