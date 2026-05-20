A Source Close To Deshaun Watson Just Made A Bold Prediction

The Cleveland Browns are heading into what feels like a make-or-break year. They’ve won just eight games over the past two seasons, largely due to an anemic offense that hasn’t been able to give an elite defense the support they’re due.

A lot of their offensive struggles have been a direct result of the team’s inability to develop quarterbacks, which, of course, has been a point of contention for the Browns for over 20 years. For whatever reason, even though they’ve acquired players in a lot of different ways, they haven’t found a franchise guy to lead them to the proverbial promised land.

Deshaun Watson was supposed to provide that level of impact for them, but to this point, his massive contract hasn’t lived up to expectations. That could all change under new head coach Todd Monken, of course, an offensive guru who is partially responsible for Lamar Jackson’s success in Baltimore.

A source close to Watson believes that he could be in for his best season in years in 2026, largely due to the expected scheme the Browns could employ.

“The way [Stefanski] wanted him to play didn’t fit his style,” the source said. The source believes Monken’s scheme, which is rooted in the Air Raid offense and includes a bevy of spread concepts, fits Watson’s skill set and could give him the ability to be “reactionary, see things and feel plays developing.”

Watson hasn’t looked like the MVP candidate of old in several years, largely due to injuries and off-field issues he’s faced. However, as this source pointed out, it could have been more of a scheme fit than anything, so it will be interesting to see how he looks as the offseason progresses.

Monken helped Jackson and the Ravens become more pass-heavy than they were in prior seasons, and while Jackson has always been viewed as a run-first QB, that has changed over the past few years. Watson and Jackson are, of course, vastly different athletes, but it’s exciting to think about the possibility of the Browns’ offense being more dynamic than they’ve been in the past.

Any change will be welcomed by the fanbase, especially if Watson can figure it out and turn into the player the front office was hoping for when they signed him to a fully guaranteed contract.

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