Analyst Reveals ‘Perfect Vision’ For Browns’ Offense In 2025

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out who’s going to be their quarterback by the start of the season.

They also have to go back to having an offensive identity, and the QB should be able to execute that vision and game plan.

With that in mind, analyst Robert Mays shared his thoughts on what the Browns’ ideal offense should look like in 2025, and though it might not be explosive or electric, it would be efficient.

“You asked me what the perfect vision for the [Pittsburgh] Steelers offense was, and I said it was Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball 22 times a game. The perfect vision for the Browns’ offense is whoever plays quarterback throwing the ball 14 times a game. Remember those first two games last year for the [New Orleans] Saints with Derek Carr and Klint Kubiak, and Derek Carr, in those two games combined, had like seven or eight dropback non-play action pass attempts? That is the vision for what the 2025 Cleveland Browns should look like, no matter who ends up playing quarterback for them,” Mays said.

The Browns look better when they dominate time of possession.

Their defense has the potential to be elite, but it can’t afford to be on the field as early and often as it was last season, as the players will inevitably wear down and struggle.

The Browns’ offensive line is back to full strength, and as such, should do much better in terms of creating lanes for the running game.

They also added two potential workhorse running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Yet, above all things, none of the options at quarterback is particularly promising.

Joe Flacco has the best arm, but he’s also struggled to take care of the football at times, and that’s the last thing a team wants if it also struggles to score consistently.

