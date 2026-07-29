Insider Reveals Key Factor In Denzel Ward Contract Extension

Denzel Ward’s future dominated headlines throughout the offseason, especially in the wake of the Myles Garrett trade that had some wondering whether he could be next out the door. That speculation was put to rest when the Browns locked up their star cornerback on a new deal, but the story behind why Ward sat out most of mandatory minicamp leading up to it offers some interesting context into how this extension actually came together.

Mary Kay Cabot shed light on what was really happening behind the scenes during Ward’s absence from offseason workouts.

“Ward sat out most of the mandatory minicamp, as did Delpit, but a source said they weren’t contract stands. Instead, the Browns didn’t want to risk two of their best players during the camp. But when all is said and done, money may have been a factor,” Cabot wrote.

Adam Schefter confirmed the full details of the deal itself.

“Sources: Browns and five time Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward reached agreement on a two year, 62.2 million dollar deal that includes 52.3 million dollars guaranteed and makes him the highest paid DB in NFL history for the second time in his career. Tory Dandy of Athletes First and the Browns put the finishing touches on the deal today before their training camp practices begin,” Schefter wrote.

Sources: Browns and five-time Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward reached agreement on a two-year, $62.2 million deal that includes $52.3 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid DB in NFL history for the second time in his career. Tory Dandy of Athletes First and the Browns put the… pic.twitter.com/neCq9jShmP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2026

Ward now sits at an average of 31.1 million dollars per year, surpassing Trent McDuffie’s deal with the Rams and making Ward the highest-paid cornerback in the league for the second time in his career. Considering he had two years remaining on his previous contract at 20.1 million annually.

Ward’s résumé speaks for itself. Selected fourth overall out of Ohio State back in 2018, he has earned more Pro Bowl selections than any cornerback in franchise history and now heads into a chance at a sixth this season. His loyalty to Cleveland was also on full display earlier this summer, when he made clear at his celebrity softball game that he wanted to remain a Brown even after his close friend Garrett was dealt to the Rams.

With his financial future now settled and training camp practices set to begin, Ward can turn his full attention to helping anchor a defense that is still adjusting to major roster changes.

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