Analyst Reveals The Real Skill That Could Decide Browns’ QB Battle

As Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders bring their quarterback competition into Cleveland Browns training camp, some finer details will start to emerge. If the forthcoming decision is really as close as it is alleged, any perceived advantage could be the difference.

After falling into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, one of the many critiques of Sanders was that he lacked the necessary arm strength to be a viable starter in the league. However, it did not prevent him from becoming one of the most accurate passers in college football history.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently revealed a key skill that could dictate the Browns’ QB competition, and that is the ability to anticipate throws to make up for any lack of zip or velocity.

“Arm strength comes down to anticipation and do you know where you’re going with the ball? When you do that, your arm strength becomes better than it really is because you know exactly what the defense is going to do and where your guy is going to be. That anticipation leads to arm talent. If you don’t have that arm, you’ve got to be anticipatory, and you’ve got to understand where people are going to be. That’s what these guys have to do better. Deshaun, we’ll see. I thought it looked really good in the spring. That’s always been Shedeur’s strength: anticipation. That’s why his arm strength, even though it’s not elite, he does throw with good anticipation,” Reisland said.

"Arm strength comes down to anticipation and do you know where you're doing with the ball. When you do that, your arm strength becomes better… Deshaun, we'll see. That's always been Shedeur's strength, anticipation." 🏈@LanceReisland on how arm strength plays into the Browns… pic.twitter.com/P231S4IDN0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 28, 2026

There is a lot that goes into accurate anticipation at the NFL level, and Sanders has been praised for his improvement in that area during minicamps and OTAs. His ability to make pre-snap adjustments and go through his progressions more efficiently with better footwork are the major reasons he was able to close the gap on Watson and keep himself as a contender for Cleveland’s starting job.

Watson is thought to be better able to thrive in head coach Todd Monken’s offense, based on his ability to throw downfield. However, the veteran has played just seven games since November 2023 because of shoulder and Achilles injuries, so despite looking good in non-contact practices, it remains to be seen if he is able to adapt to the speed of live NFL action.

With that lengthy injury history, it will also be interesting to watch if Watson speeds up his process to keep himself out of harm’s way. As a likely free agent, he does have to show something to increase his future market value, but if he were to be sidelined again, his career may be over.

As if the Browns’ situation wasn’t complicated enough, it is about to get even more challenging in the weeks ahead.

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Insider Reveals How Todd Monken Will Approach Training Camp