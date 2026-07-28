Former Browns DB Has Worked Out With Giants

With training camps opening around the NFL, teams are making tweaks to their rosters, searching for potential gems who can provide valuable depth. This can give veterans time to make an impression and a chance to latch on somewhere before the season begins in September.

Cornerback Sam Webb will look to make the most of this kind of opportunity. After playing seven games for the Cleveland Browns last season, the 28-year-old is still trying to find a new team.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the former Browns defensive back has worked out with the New York Giants.

“Giants also worked out veteran corner Sam Webb today, per a league source. Went well. Previously was with Browns and Raiders,” Wilson posted.

#Giants also worked out veteran corner Sam Webb today, per a league source. Went well.

Previously was with #Browns and #Raiders

Big workout today for New York, over a dozen players, including Ahmaad Moses and Tony Grimes https://t.co/hVQVFYu6Wl — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 27, 2026

An undrafted free agent who previously played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, Webb signed with the Browns off the Tennessee Titans practice squad last November. He made two starts, recording eight combined tackles and one fumble recovery that he returned for 47 yards for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

This offseason, Cleveland did not choose to extend a restricted free agent tender to Webb, which made him an unrestricted free agent. He also had a tryout with the Chicago Bears in May. The Giants open training camp on Tuesday with their first full-squad workout on Wednesday.

Letting go of Webb was an interesting decision by the Browns, who are lacking depth at cornerback behind starters Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, and nickel Myles Harden. They recently signed cornerback Damarri Mathis and waived Dom Jones with a failed physical designation. Webb also has extensive experience on special teams with the Raiders, and Cleveland is looking for improvement in that area.

As for the Browns, they also are about to hold their first full-team workout of camp on Wednesday, with the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders entering its final stages. It is just one of many storylines to follow surrounding the new-look team under head coach Todd Monken over the next few weeks.

Whether that includes signing any players still on the market to bolster the roster remains to be seen.

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