Analyst Reveals What Browns Fans Should Expect From Spencer Fano

In an effort to rebuild their offensive line this offseason, the Cleveland Browns made arguably their most important move when they selected Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With every tackle prospect still on the board, the Browns opted for Fano after trading down.

It was a bit of a gamble, as the Browns needed a left tackle and Fano played his final two seasons at Utah on the right side. There were also some questions about his arm length and how that would translate to the more demanding position. None of that seemed to bother Cleveland head coach Todd Monken, who almost immediately expressed his intention to use Fano at the difficult spot as a rookie.

With that in mind entering training camp, analyst Spencer German revealed what Browns fans should expect from Fano this season, saying there are going to be some ups and downs that hopefully lead to better days in the future.

“First of all, when it comes to the tackle position in particular, everybody should expect there to be growing pains. I think that’s one of the hardest positions in the league to go from college to the NFL at and be good at immediately. The college game doesn’t necessarily prepare offensive linemen as much for the NFL as they used to because the offenses are just so different. In college, you’re like a man amongst boys. At the NFL level, you’re a man amongst other men. Fano’s gonna have to go against Jared Verse every day, see what that’s like. There’s going to be some growing pains. If he starts slow and then he gets better as the season goes on, if it looks like he finally provides a solid answer to that left tackle question, then I think you’ll walk away feeling good about the future for him and for this Browns offensive line in general,” German said.

German isn’t the only one lowering expectations for Fano, at least early in the season. Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot hinted that the Browns may not use Fano as a starter right away, with the first two games and six of the first nine on the road.

Fano can remove all doubts if he can hold his own against Verse during training camp practices, then shows well in preseason games. If the 21-year-old struggles or proves he’s not quite ready, the Browns could turn to Dawand Jones, who is their only returning starter from last season and has been impressive during spring workouts.

The Browns drafted Fano one pick ahead of Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa, who went to the New York Giants, and three picks before Kadyn Proctor of Alabama went to the Miami Dolphins. It will be impossible to avoid comparisons with those players as the season moves along.

If Fano does not develop as an NFL left tackle, he is talented enough to move back to the right side or inside to guard or center, which would leave the Browns circling back in upcoming drafts.

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