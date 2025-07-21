Insider Reveals Key Factors That Will Decide Browns’ QB Battle

It’s not often you see an NFL team go into camp with four potential starting quarterbacks, but that’s exactly where the Cleveland Browns are at the moment as they attempt to take a strength-by-numbers approach to solving the Deshaun Watson problem.

Watson is likely out for the year after tearing his Achilles for a second time, and the Browns are giving all four of their new QBs a chance to win the Week 1 job, though one insider recently revealed what exactly it is that the Browns are likely looking for in the competition.

NFL.com columnist Judy Battista recently shared that the competition will be determined by processing time and decision-making ability.

“They want somebody that’s going to be able run the offense, minimize mistakes, make good decisions,” Battista said.

All signs are pointing toward either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco winning the Week 1 job, especially since the team’s first-half schedule is brutal and features many matchups against teams that made the playoffs last season.

Throwing either of the two rookies, third-rounder Dillon Gabriel and fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders, behind an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last season against multiple playoff defenses would not be ideal for their development, though both have shown in camp that the strong decision-making ability they each displayed in college might translate well at the next level.

Pickett was acquired for a fifth-round pick, so there is an incentive to give him a legitimate shot as a starter to prove that the trade was worthwhile.

Flacco led the team to the postseason two years ago and looked like he still had plenty of juice left when he suited up for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

It’s nice to see the Browns taking the right approach and letting this competition play itself out, and hopefully, whoever wins can get this franchise back on the right track.

