Browns Have No Margin For Error In Upcoming Draft

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry had a scintillating performance in the 2025 NFL Draft even if he may have drafted two quarterbacks who might not start in Week 1 of 2026. The class produced multiple pillars who should serve as foundational pieces to build upon in the coming years, but there is now pressure to follow it up with another great showing in a crucial 2026 draft.

Cleveland has the sixth and 24th picks in the first round and nine picks overall. With a few glaring needs remaining and the franchise going through so many changes this offseason, the Browns were recently named in a list of AFC teams that can’t afford to botch this draft.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently wrote an article highlighting how the Browns have to ace this draft. Two other AFC teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets — each have a pair of firsts as well, and with added picks comes added pressure, which for the Browns entails getting this offense rounded out so they can finally start putting some real points on the board in 2026.

“Retooling the NFL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (16.4 points per game) will be a major priority in this draft with the Browns looking for cornerstone players along the offensive line and at wide receiver. The 2026 draft isn’t the greatest to have a need at quarterback, so Cleveland will have to settle for building the best possible ecosystem around either Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson in order to figure out if either is worth being a part of the new, long-term picture,” Podell wrote.

The biggest needs the Browns still have are at wide receiver and left tackle, which is what most analysts believe will be the targets with the two first-round picks. The WR room has next to nothing to offer outside of Jerry Jeudy and the front office brought in an entirely new offensive line outside of left tackle this offseason, so if Berry decides to take a tackle and a receiver, few would complain.

There is pressure on Todd Monken to get this offense rolling after two years of being arguably the worst in the league. His accomplishments at Georgia and with the Baltimore Ravens are undeniable, and the task now is to ensure he gets the roster he needs to turn things around.

Podell’s point about the quarterbacks is also notable. If Watson and Sanders both prove to not be the guy, at least the Browns will have given them an honest shot if they invest everything they can into building the best possible team around them.

If both flame out, the 2027 draft is projected to be a strong one at QB. It’s possible that was the plan all along, but for now, it’s essential that Berry crushes the ’26 draft.

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