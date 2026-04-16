Analyst Believes One Trade Saved Andrew Berry’s Job

The 2026 NFL season hasn’t started yet, but the Cleveland Browns already look a lot different now than they did at the end of the 2025 campaign. They’ve lost and added several players, and completely overhauled their coaching staff, which includes a new head coach and defensive and offensive coordinator.

All of these moves are to try to improve the Browns’ chances of success, as they had another frustrating season last year, where they only won five games. When a team performs that poorly, the head coach is often the first to go, especially if their shortcomings have prevailed over a few seasons. The GM is also given a hard look, but Andrew Berry still has a job, at least for one more year.

Analyst Nick Wilson talked about Berry in a recent segment on 92.3’s The Fan, noting that Berry’s 2025 draft day trade in which he moved back from No. 2 to No. 5 likely saved his job.

“(If) there’s no Quinshon Judkins, no Mason Graham, and there’s no future first-rounder, I don’t think Andrew Berry’s still here,” Wilson said.

"(If) there's no Quinshon Judkins, no Mason Graham and there's no future first-rounder, I don't think Andrew Berry's still here." 🚨 @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on how #Browns GM Andrew Berry's draft trade involving Travis Hunter changed his future pic.twitter.com/472bQQ0y0g — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 15, 2026

As Wilson noted, Berry and the scouting department did an exceptional job with the 2025 class, as many of those athletes panned out better than anyone could have hoped. Both of their first-rounders panned out well, as did several other picks, including running back Quinshon Judkins.

The future of the team looks positive with these younger players at the helm, and now, as Wilson also pointed out, the Browns are heading into the 2026 draft with two first-rounders. If Berry can make lightning strike twice and have a similarly successful draft, the outlook of the Browns is suddenly a lot different and better.

Last year, they mostly honed in on their defense, which was already solid, but filled in a few holes where they had some weaknesses and blind spots. Now, the focus is seemingly all-in on the offense, as the Browns are reported to be interested in several of the best offensive linemen and wide receivers from this year’s class.

The Browns’ ownership is looking for wins sooner rather than later, and eventually, draft luck dries up. Teams don’t hit it big every year, and busts are bound to happen. For Berry’s sake, the hope is that he can work some magic in 2026 to save his job for the foreseeable future.

NEXT:

Browns Have No Margin For Error In Upcoming Draft